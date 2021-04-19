Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn't have 'red flag' hearing

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 23:52
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn't have 'red flag' hearing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former FedEx employee who fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis never appeared before a judge for a hearing under Indiana's “red flag” law after his mother called police last year to say her son might commit “suicide by cop," a prosecutor said Monday.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said authorities believed they had done what they needed to by seizing the pump-action shotgun from Brandon Scott Hole in March 2020.

“Absolutely there needs to be some intervention and absolutely the firearm needs to be taken away. ... But the risk is if we move forward with that (red flag) process and lose, we have to give that firearm back to that person," Mears said. "That’s not something we were willing to do.”

Mears added, “I think this case illustrates the limitations” of the law.

Indianapolis police said Saturday that Hole, 19, legally bought what they described as assault rifles he used in Thursday's attack. The police did not reveal where he bought them, citing the ongoing investigation.

Updated : 2021-04-20 00:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan