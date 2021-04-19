ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|50
|32
|16
|0
|2
|66
|173
|133
|Indy
|48
|27
|17
|4
|0
|58
|139
|136
|Orlando
|48
|26
|17
|4
|1
|57
|148
|148
|Greenville
|51
|23
|16
|9
|3
|58
|147
|154
|South Carolina
|48
|21
|15
|8
|4
|54
|141
|153
|Jacksonville
|46
|21
|19
|3
|3
|48
|123
|134
|Wheeling
|46
|16
|24
|5
|1
|38
|138
|160
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|30
|18
|8
|3
|1
|40
|103
|79
|Wichita
|50
|30
|15
|4
|1
|65
|144
|128
|Allen
|47
|29
|15
|2
|1
|61
|157
|132
|Utah
|49
|21
|17
|5
|6
|53
|140
|157
|Rapid City
|50
|24
|22
|3
|1
|52
|148
|160
|Tulsa
|51
|23
|21
|5
|2
|53
|116
|136
|Kansas City
|50
|21
|21
|6
|2
|50
|137
|144
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
South Carolina 2, Jacksonville 1
Wheeling 5, Fort Wayne 3
Tulsa 4, Wichita 3
Greenville at Orlando, ppd
No games scheduled
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.