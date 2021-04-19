Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 10 6 .625 _ _ 7-3 L-2 4-5 6-1
Tampa Bay 8 8 .500 2 1 6-4 W-3 3-4 5-4
Baltimore 7 9 .438 3 2 3-7 L-1 1-6 6-3
Toronto 7 9 .438 3 2 4-6 L-2 3-3 4-6
New York 5 10 .333 2-8 L-5 3-6 2-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 9 5 .643 _ _ 6-4 W-2 7-3 2-2
Cleveland 8 7 .533 ½ 6-4 W-1 4-1 4-6
Chicago 8 8 .500 2 1 5-5 W-2 3-3 5-5
Minnesota 6 8 .429 3 2 3-7 L-1 2-5 4-3
Detroit 6 10 .375 4 3 3-7 L-4 3-3 3-7
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 10 6 .625 _ _ 7-3 W-1 5-4 5-2
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 ½ _ 6-4 W-1 5-2 3-3
Oakland 9 7 .563 1 _ 9-1 W-8 5-6 4-1
Houston 7 8 .467 3-7 L-1 1-5 6-3
Texas 7 9 .438 3 2 4-6 W-1 3-6 4-3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 7 4 .636 _ _ 7-3 W-1 4-1 3-3
Philadelphia 8 7 .533 1 1 4-6 W-1 7-2 1-5
Miami 7 8 .467 2 2 6-3 L-1 3-6 4-2
Atlanta 7 9 .438 5-5 W-1 3-4 4-5
Washington 5 8 .385 3 3 4-6 L-1 3-4 2-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _ _ 5-5 L-1 7-2 2-4
Milwaukee 8 7 .533 1 1 6-4 L-1 4-5 4-2
St. Louis 7 8 .467 2 2 4-6 L-1 2-4 5-4
Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 6-4 W-1 4-3 3-6
Chicago 6 9 .400 3 3 3-7 L-1 4-5 2-4
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 13 3 .813 _ _ 8-2 L-1 6-0 7-3
San Francisco 9 6 .600 _ 7-3 W-1 5-1 4-5
San Diego 10 7 .588 _ 6-4 W-1 5-5 5-2
Arizona 6 10 .375 7 4-6 W-1 2-3 4-7
Colorado 4 12 .250 9 2-8 L-1 4-6 0-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 2, Toronto 0

Texas 1, Baltimore 0, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Detroit 2

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at Oakland (TBD), 6:30 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

Arizona 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 1

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 13, Chicago Cubs 4

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-20 00:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan