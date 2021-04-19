All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141 14-6-2 15-7-2 6-4-0 N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 127 105 18-2-2 10-11-2 6-4-0 Pittsburgh 45 28 14 3 59 152 126 16-3-2 12-11-1 6-3-1 Boston 43 25 12 6 56 125 110 14-6-3 11-6-3 7-2-1 N.Y. Rangers 45 23 16 6 52 151 118 11-7-3 12-9-3 7-1-2 Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162 9-10-4 11-8-3 3-4-3 New Jersey 44 14 24 6 34 109 150 4-17-3 10-7-3 1-8-1 Buffalo 45 12 26 7 31 111 154 5-14-4 7-12-3 5-3-2

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Carolina 43 29 10 4 62 140 104 16-3-4 13-7-0 6-3-1 Florida 45 28 12 5 61 143 123 14-4-3 14-8-2 6-3-1 Tampa Bay 44 29 13 2 60 149 115 16-5-0 13-8-2 5-5-0 Nashville 46 24 21 1 49 121 130 13-9-0 11-12-1 6-4-0 Chicago 45 21 19 5 47 127 139 11-8-2 10-11-3 5-5-0 Dallas 43 17 14 12 46 122 109 10-6-8 7-8-4 6-2-2 Columbus 46 15 22 9 39 114 154 8-8-7 7-14-2 2-7-1 Detroit 46 16 24 6 38 103 145 10-10-4 6-14-2 4-4-2

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 18-4-2 12-5-2 9-1-0 Vegas 44 31 11 2 64 147 98 16-4-2 15-7-0 7-2-1 Minnesota 43 27 13 3 57 132 115 17-4-0 10-9-3 6-3-1 Arizona 45 20 20 5 45 121 141 11-8-3 9-12-2 4-6-0 St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135 7-10-4 12-8-2 3-6-1 San Jose 44 18 22 4 40 118 149 8-10-2 10-12-2 4-6-0 Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127 7-9-4 9-11-2 3-7-0 Anaheim 46 14 25 7 35 103 147 5-16-4 9-9-3 3-6-1

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 45 28 12 5 61 147 120 14-7-3 14-5-2 6-2-2 Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120 11-7-2 16-8-1 6-3-1 Edmonton 43 26 15 2 54 137 120 13-8-0 13-7-2 6-2-2 Montreal 42 19 14 9 47 125 119 10-10-2 9-4-7 4-6-0 Calgary 44 19 22 3 41 116 129 10-9-1 9-13-2 4-6-0 Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 103 122 10-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1 Ottawa 45 15 26 4 34 122 164 9-10-4 6-16-0 3-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 2

Vancouver 3, Toronto 2, OT

Boston 6, Washington 3

N.Y. Islanders 1, Philadelphia 0, OT

Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd

Monday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.