Brady expects to be ready for minicamp after knee surgery

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 22:03
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady expects to be ready for June minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.

Speaking at a fundraising gala for Bucs coach Bruce Arians' foundation, Brady joked he didn't know “if I can go this week,” then added he is aiming to be back on the field relatively soon for the Super Bowl champions.

“I feel pretty good and I push myself pretty hard,” he said. “... we we will see how things play out. It is a long time between now and the beginning of the season. Just be smart about all these different things we have to do and fulfill. We all take a lot of pride in being ready to go and I am sure we will be.”

ESPN first reported Brady's comments at Sunday night's event.

“It’s good, it’s good. It’s good progress,” Brady said. “It’s rehab. None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon.

"I’m cool with it. It’s just part of what you deal with. Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I’m definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago.”

Bucs players, along with those from half of the league's teams, have said they will not attend voluntary offseason workouts, which could begin Monday. Minicamps are mandatory for players who are fit to participate.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-04-20 00:47 GMT+08:00

