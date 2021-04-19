Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 22:09
Through Monday, April 19, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 43 23 48 71 13 16 8 0 8 153 15.0
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 43 22 41 63 24 16 10 1 6 126 17.5
Patrick Kane Chicago 45 15 41 56 5 14 3 0 3 154 9.7
Mitchell Marner Toronto 45 14 40 54 15 18 0 0 2 128 10.9
Brad Marchand Boston 41 23 31 54 21 38 3 3 3 102 22.5
Auston Matthews Toronto 41 33 21 54 15 10 10 0 9 169 19.5
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 39 17 36 53 26 28 6 0 2 164 10.4
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 34 16 36 52 18 2 5 0 1 94 17.0
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 45 17 35 52 -5 12 3 0 4 98 17.3
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 43 26 26 52 24 28 8 0 6 147 17.7
Mark Stone Vegas 43 15 35 50 25 22 3 1 7 74 20.3
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 44 17 33 50 9 20 4 1 4 133 12.8
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 46 14 33 47 -1 14 5 0 0 80 17.5
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 45 20 26 46 8 26 5 0 5 117 17.1
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 45 15 30 45 0 24 4 0 1 94 16.0
Aleksander Barkov Florida 39 18 27 45 12 10 4 1 4 143 12.6
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 45 20 25 45 17 11 6 0 5 142 14.1
Ryan Strome N.Y. Rangers 45 14 30 44 11 16 3 0 1 106 13.2
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 42 9 34 43 -4 10 3 0 2 98 9.2
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 41 22 21 43 7 10 7 0 5 122 18.0

Updated : 2021-04-20 00:46 GMT+08:00

