Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 10 6 .625 _
Tampa Bay 8 8 .500 2
Baltimore 7 9 .438 3
Toronto 7 9 .438 3
New York 5 10 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 9 5 .643 _
Cleveland 8 7 .533
Chicago 8 8 .500 2
Minnesota 6 8 .429 3
Detroit 6 10 .375 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 6 .625 _
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 ½
Oakland 9 7 .563 1
Houston 7 8 .467
Texas 7 9 .438 3

___

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 2, Toronto 0

Texas 1, Baltimore 0, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Detroit 2

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at Oakland (TBD), 6:30 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-20 00:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan