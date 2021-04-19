American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Tampa Bay
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Baltimore
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|Toronto
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|New York
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|9
|5
|.643
|_
|Cleveland
|8
|7
|.533
|1½
|Chicago
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Detroit
|6
|10
|.375
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Los Angeles
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Oakland
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Houston
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Texas
|7
|9
|.438
|3
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 2, Toronto 0
Texas 1, Baltimore 0, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Detroit 2
Seattle 7, Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at Oakland (TBD), 6:30 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.