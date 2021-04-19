Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Lokuhettige banned for 8 years

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 20:14
Former Sri Lanka cricketer Lokuhettige banned for 8 years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Former Sri Lanka cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige has been banned for eight years for breaching the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code.

Lokuhettige was found guilty of three breaches, including his failure to inform officials of any approaches received to engage in corrupt conduct.

The ICC said in a statement on Monday the ban is backdated to April 3, 2019, when Lokuhettige was provisionally suspended.

Lokuhettige has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board with breaching three counts of the ECB's anti-corruption code regarding the T10 League and those proceedings are ongoing.

“Having represented Sri Lanka in international cricket, Dilhara had attended a number of anti-corruption education sessions and would have known his actions were a breach of the code,” ICC integrity unit general manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.

“The severity of the sanction reflects the seriousness of his offences and his continued refusal to cooperate and should serve as a deterrent for anyone considering getting involved in corruption of any kind.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-20 00:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan