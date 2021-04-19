Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 19, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;32;27;A morning shower;32;27;WSW;15;75%;75%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;N;11;43%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and hot;34;20;Very warm;33;15;W;16;30%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;18;10;Partly sunny;18;10;E;12;60%;5%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;15;5;Partly sunny;16;6;NNE;8;68%;32%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;13;3;Decreasing clouds;9;1;NNW;9;62%;36%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;31;17;Mostly cloudy;29;15;ESE;11;30%;6%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Much colder;2;-6;Sunlit and cold;1;-6;NE;27;30%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;Plenty of sun;32;20;E;12;55%;1%;6

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;21;11;Partly sunny;20;10;WSW;14;43%;1%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A passing shower;18;13;Periods of rain;19;16;N;22;78%;99%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;38;22;Some sun, very hot;41;24;S;14;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;SSW;9;71%;62%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;35;22;A t-storm around;30;22;SSW;10;56%;55%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;S;10;67%;57%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;17;10;A shower in the a.m.;17;12;NE;12;71%;83%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;Clouds breaking;25;12;SSE;15;35%;12%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;12;5;A shower or two;13;5;W;13;76%;66%;3

Berlin, Germany;Milder;17;5;A passing shower;17;5;N;8;76%;58%;3

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;21;10;A t-storm in spots;22;12;E;10;55%;55%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;25;16;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;W;8;70%;77%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. shower or two;11;7;A few showers;15;5;NW;11;68%;71%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in spots;13;5;Sun and some clouds;16;6;N;5;67%;36%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A little rain;13;6;A shower or two;15;4;WSW;11;70%;70%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;11;2;A few showers;13;2;WSW;8;80%;72%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;ENE;18;65%;4%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;17;NE;9;54%;80%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;22;8;Mostly sunny;26;11;NE;11;42%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Hot;40;20;Cooler;32;16;NNE;21;36%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this morning;20;14;Sunny and nice;23;14;SSE;11;65%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;SE;7;53%;5%;9

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;36;27;Partly sunny;36;27;SSE;13;64%;3%;11

Chicago, United States;A few showers;10;3;Afternoon snow;3;-1;WNW;13;61%;75%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;33;26;An afternoon shower;32;26;SSW;11;72%;79%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;17;3;Partly sunny;15;2;SW;9;60%;4%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;Mostly cloudy;25;19;NNW;20;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;Cooler in the p.m.;20;5;NNE;19;46%;7%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and breezy;28;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;23;S;20;90%;88%;2

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;37;24;Mostly cloudy;36;21;N;10;23%;26%;7

Denver, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;7;-8;Partly sunny, cold;3;-5;ENE;10;63%;39%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine, less humid;34;25;Hotter with hazy sun;40;26;S;15;39%;1%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;34;22;Clouds and sun;31;22;SSE;7;61%;31%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;12;5;Rain and drizzle;11;3;NNE;9;75%;56%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning out cloudy;24;11;Partly sunny;22;11;NNE;14;32%;44%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;20;15;Breezy;22;15;W;34;66%;4%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SE;16;82%;51%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;Mostly cloudy;23;12;ESE;9;48%;20%;4

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;31;25;Mostly sunny;31;23;S;18;59%;19%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny;13;1;Breezy in the p.m.;9;2;E;21;52%;13%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;S;7;72%;68%;10

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;28;21;Mostly sunny;25;21;E;17;69%;35%;12

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;29;21;Some sun, pleasant;29;22;NE;8;58%;70%;9

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;36;25;Hazy sunshine;35;24;SE;8;37%;5%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;30;17;Mostly cloudy;27;15;E;15;39%;31%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler, p.m. showers;14;10;A morning shower;16;7;W;18;77%;48%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;E;10;66%;67%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;37;28;Mostly sunny;35;28;NNW;13;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Mostly sunny;22;10;NNE;10;42%;16%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up;24;9;Mostly cloudy;22;7;N;13;28%;3%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;36;27;Hazy sun and breezy;35;25;WSW;24;37%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;26;12;Hazy sun;29;13;SW;9;39%;2%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;40;28;Sunny and very warm;40;29;NNW;9;13%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;An afternoon shower;13;5;Occasional rain;13;5;NW;12;72%;72%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;31;26;Very windy, sunshine;31;25;E;40;55%;2%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;Partly sunny;34;23;SE;8;67%;71%;11

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun and warm;39;28;Hazy and very warm;38;28;SSW;14;45%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NW;8;69%;56%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;16;2;Mostly sunny, mild;15;2;NNW;10;47%;8%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;S;11;73%;55%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;22;18;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;SSE;16;76%;27%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds breaking;22;12;Inc. clouds;21;13;NW;13;64%;31%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;16;5;A shower in places;16;7;ESE;8;60%;48%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Not as warm;25;15;SE;10;53%;28%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;28;25;Humid;31;26;SW;9;78%;37%;7

Madrid, Spain;An afternoon shower;19;9;A shower in the p.m.;19;8;N;8;66%;66%;8

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;32;28;Clouds and sun;33;29;W;11;59%;24%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;ENE;6;85%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, less humid;33;27;High clouds;33;28;WNW;12;53%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;20;14;Showers, mainly late;18;9;S;21;67%;100%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;29;12;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;WSW;11;14%;0%;14

Miami, United States;Humid;31;25;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;SW;19;66%;41%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;14;4;Mainly cloudy;11;2;E;13;64%;43%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;A couple of t-storms;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;S;10;66%;77%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;ENE;17;61%;27%;4

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;15;6;Showers around;11;1;W;15;55%;76%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;13;6;Rain and drizzle;11;4;ENE;19;38%;96%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;28;Hazy sunshine;33;28;W;12;67%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;26;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;NNE;13;66%;57%;11

New York, United States;An afternoon shower;19;9;Breezy in the p.m.;23;11;SSE;20;42%;24%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy and hot;34;17;Breezy and cooler;25;12;W;24;34%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Windy this morning;-3;-9;Sunny, not as cold;0;-5;WSW;15;43%;10%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, warmer;17;9;Mostly sunny, warmer;21;10;NNE;11;46%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mild with sunshine;18;3;Mostly sunny, nice;16;5;S;11;47%;27%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Periods of sun, nice;17;4;Breezy and cooler;9;-1;W;26;48%;68%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;ENE;17;81%;97%;4

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;NW;9;78%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;29;23;A little p.m. rain;29;23;ENE;11;76%;90%;10

Paris, France;A stray shower;17;7;A morning shower;17;6;NNE;8;58%;42%;4

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;24;14;Mostly sunny;24;14;SSE;15;65%;4%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SW;9;61%;68%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;24;Showers around;32;24;E;13;77%;77%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;Mostly sunny;35;21;E;11;41%;6%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;11;6;A shower or two;15;5;W;8;61%;62%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and warmer;25;5;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;6;NNW;8;48%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;18;10;Afternoon rain;20;11;E;12;70%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;Clouds and sun, nice;21;11;N;9;74%;7%;9

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;28;22;A t-storm around;28;22;ENE;8;83%;55%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;3;1;Low clouds;6;4;S;14;50%;48%;1

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy;16;5;Partly sunny;13;4;ESE;10;52%;34%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;27;22;A shower;27;22;W;19;67%;85%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Sunny and hot;37;24;NNE;14;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;16;4;Periods of sun;17;5;W;11;65%;30%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;13;2;Clouding up;13;4;ESE;12;42%;43%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;12;Areas of low clouds;17;11;SW;19;62%;9%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;19;A shower and t-storm;26;18;ENE;11;80%;81%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;24;Breezy with sunshine;31;24;E;22;61%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;24;18;A shower and t-storm;22;18;NNW;9;100%;84%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;24;13;Partly sunny;23;13;ENE;12;22%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;22;8;A bit of p.m. rain;19;9;SSW;11;63%;88%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;ENE;14;68%;27%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;20;10;A shower in the a.m.;18;11;NW;11;77%;66%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warm;21;7;Mostly sunny;21;7;N;10;57%;8%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;20;6;Mostly cloudy;22;6;WSW;9;56%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;20;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;16;WNW;17;54%;8%;10

Singapore, Singapore;An a.m. thunderstorm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;9;71%;72%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cold with rain;8;4;A shower or two;11;3;SW;15;72%;66%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;30;25;Partly sunny;30;24;ENE;24;63%;72%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny;14;0;Mostly sunny;14;-1;SE;11;46%;10%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;24;12;Some sun;24;14;NW;14;49%;3%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;24;21;Winds subsiding;28;21;ESE;28;48%;14%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny;11;3;Mostly sunny;11;2;ESE;15;59%;27%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;26;15;Mostly cloudy;24;11;SE;15;43%;84%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy with some sun;24;13;Turning cloudy, warm;25;13;NNE;11;54%;32%;5

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;29;19;Partly sunny, warm;29;21;ESE;13;19%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and hot;37;21;Partly sunny, cooler;27;16;NNW;14;52%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Brief showers;13;8;A few showers;15;8;ESE;8;71%;89%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler this morning;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;NW;14;52%;0%;9

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;13;3;Cloudy and breezy;8;1;N;24;50%;71%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cool;18;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;ESE;12;48%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;18;8;Warmer;22;12;SE;11;49%;45%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;16;1;Clouds and sun;19;0;ESE;14;26%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with sunshine;20;7;Sunny and beautiful;19;7;ENE;8;44%;0%;6

Vienna, Austria;Brief showers;12;6;A shower or two;14;6;W;12;68%;60%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm around;35;24;E;7;55%;64%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;17;5;A shower in the a.m.;14;2;ESE;10;60%;65%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;17;5;Mostly cloudy;15;6;WSW;8;55%;44%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;15;Cloudy and breezy;19;14;NE;28;72%;75%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;35;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;SW;9;58%;9%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;25;13;Cloudy and warm;24;13;ENE;8;40%;6%;4

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-04-20 00:44 GMT+08:00

