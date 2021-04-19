Alexa
Taiwan's National Cheng Kung University pushes limits of sports tech

Athletic Games set to create badminton and table tennis broadcasting technology breakthroughs

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/19 20:34
(YouTube, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzWoOLSygsUu4BQmKYjlV4g" target="_blank">NCKU</a> screeshot)

(YouTube, NCKU screeshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), host of the 2021 National Intercollegiate Athletic Games (NIAG), is pushing the limits of college sports with technology and innovation.

The games is expected to draw 15,000 athletes and auxiliary staff to Tainan for the event from May 14-18, according to NCKU.

University president Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) said in a press release the university will integrate technology to create a new model for higher education sports. Meanwhile, NCKU Vice President Wu Cheng-wen (吳誠文), also chief executive officer of the event’s executive committee, said the university plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G to live stream competitions.

The host university will innovate badminton and table tennis broadcasting technology, using big data analytics and cyber-physical systems, Wu said. He added that NCKU will push the intercollegiate games to be on a par with international standards in terms of technology.

Wu further explained that this year’s intercollegiate games will for the first time utilize automatic tracking systems and 3D replay technologies for table tennis and badminton, providing real-time landing analyses. The games will also use augmented reality (AR) technology to broadcast swimming competitions, deploying visual effects to present athletes’ names, school flags, and other information such as athletes' national records.

Tainan Deputy Mayor Hsu Yu-tien (許育典) said the city hopes the sporting event will highlight Tainan's development.

This year’s NIAG will feature 18 events: track and field, swimming, gymnastics, table tennis, badminton, tennis, taekwondo, judo, fencing, archery, weightlifting, shooting, boxing, karate, soft tennis, wrestling, crickets, and rugby — which is a new addition.
