ATP World Tour Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Results

Monday At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona Barcelona, Spain Purse: €1,565,480 Surface: Red clay BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Pablo Andujar, Spain, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Pablo Carreno Busta and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Spain, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (4), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-1.