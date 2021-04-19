Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jockey dies in England 10 days after fall in race

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 19:05
Jockey dies in England 10 days after fall in race

NEWMARKET, England (AP) — A jockey has died in the hospital 10 days after a fall in a race in England, the Injured Jockeys Fund said Monday.

Lorna Brooke, an amateur jockey who won 17 races in Britain and Ireland, had been hospitalized since falling in a jumping race in Taunton on April 8.

She was placed in an induced coma on Friday because of “various complications,” the Injured Jockeys Fund said, and died on Sunday.

“It is with deep sadness that we have to share the tragic news that Lorna Brooke passed away yesterday,” the fund said. “Her family thank everyone for their kindness in the last few weeks, particularly the staff at Southmead Hospital who were so professional.”

Brooke had been racing since 2001-02, often on horses trained by her mother, Susan Brooke.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-20 00:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan