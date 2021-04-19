Alexa
Statement on the discussion about the intended introduction of the Super League

By Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA, Media OutReach
2021/04/19 17:40

DORTMUND, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 19 April 2021 - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on the discussion about the intended introduction of a European Super League as follows.


The members of the Executive Board of the European Club Association (ECA) held a virtual conference yesterday evening and confirmed that the ECA Executive Board decision of Friday, April 16, 2021, is still valid. This decision contains that the ECA clubs want to implement the planned reform of the UEFA Champions League. In the light of the Forgoing it was the clear opinion of the members of the ECA Executive Board that the plans to establish a Super League were rejected.

Hans-Joachim Watzke (CEO) emphasizes that "both German clubs that are represented on the ECA Executive Board, FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, represented 100 percent congruent views in all discussions".

Dortmund, April 19th, 2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Updated : 2021-04-19 19:29 GMT+08:00

