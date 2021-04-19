Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel

Alexa
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/19 18:00
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire is reported to have broken out on Monday afternoon (April 19) in the Palais de Chine Hotel near Q Square Mall in Taipei.

At 3 p.m., the Taipei City Police Department received a report that a fire had broken out in Q Square Mall. A large number of first responders were dispatched to the scene, where they found smoke emanating from the fifth-floor terrace of a nearby building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within about 20 minutes after it had started. At least 300 people were evacuated, and no one was injured, reported UDN.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire is suspected to have started in an exhaust pipe. Smoke then billowed up through the building and scorched a 5-square-meter area.

Although initial reports stated that the fire had started in Q Square Mall, authorities say that it actually began in the Palais de Chine Hotel, according to CNA. The cause is currently under investigation.

Updated : 2021-04-19 19:29 GMT+08:00

