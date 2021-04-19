Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Myanmar: Security forces arrest Japanese journalist

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/19 05:50
Authorities in Myanmar are trying to suppress anti-coup protests

Authorities in Myanmar are trying to suppress anti-coup protests

Myanmar authorities have arrested a Japanese journalist in the city of Yangon, with Tokyo on Monday calling for his immediate release.

The reporter, identified by Japanese media as Yuki Kitazumi, was already detained before while covering pro-democracy protests that broke out in Myanmar after the military ousted the elected government on February 1.

What we know about the arrest

Kitazumi was arrested by troops at his home in Yangon on Sunday evening, according to witnesses quoted by Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

A Japanese Embassy spokesperson said that Kitazumi was transferred overnight from a police watchhouse to the Insein prison. Insein is known as a place for holding political prisoners.

The journalist, a freelancer in Yangon, was formerly a Nikkei business newspaper reporter.

He was previously arrested in February but released soon after.

How did Japan react?

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that the Japanese government wants explanations for the arrest of Kitazumi, and has called for his release as soon as possible.

"We will continue asking the Myanmar side for his early release, while doing our utmost for the protection of the Japanese citizens in that country," he said.

Although Japan has recently leveled more criticism at Myanmar for its treatment of opposition protesters, it has so far refrained from measures such as imposing sanctions on members of the military junta, as the United States and other countries have done.

What is the civil liberties situation in Myanmar?

More than 3,000 people, including ousted civilian leader Aung Saan Suu Kyi, remain in custody in Myanmar after being arrested since the February coup, according to the group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

At least 34 journalists and photographers are still in detention across Myanmar, according to monitoring group Reporting ASEAN.

tj/rt (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Updated : 2021-04-19 19:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan