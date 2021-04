Glory Mentor Investment Limited in voluntary liquidation

Notice is hereby given that Glory Mentor Investment Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands under the BVI Business Companies Act, is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 9 April 2021. I, CHAK Po Fong of 8/F, On Hing Building, 1 On Hing Terrace, Central, Hong Kong has been appointed liquidator.

April 19, 2021

CHAK Po Fong

Voluntary Liquidator