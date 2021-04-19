Indian tests positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine ends

Sign posted outside India Gate war memorial stating that it is closed to visitors due to coronavirus. (Reuters photo) Sign posted outside India Gate war memorial stating that it is closed to visitors due to coronavirus. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (April 19) confirmed three COVID-19 infections, including an Indian man who tested positive for the disease after his quarantine ended.

At a press conference on Monday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced three imported infections, raising the country's total cases to 1,076. The latest cases include two Filipino women and an Indian man, bringing the number of imported infections to 960.

Each had submitted the negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to an epidemic prevention hotel or quarantine center upon arrival in Taiwan.

According to Chuang, case Nos.1075 and 1076 are Filipino women in their 30s. They came to Taiwan for work on April 4 and were asymptomatic when they entered the country.

As their quarantines were ending, they underwent coronavirus tests on April 17. They were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 19.

Case No. 1075 was found to have a Ct value of 31 on the first test and a Ct value of 32 on the second test. She tested negative for IgM and IgG antibodies.

Case No. 1076 was found to have a Ct value of 29 on the first test and a Ct value of 32 on the second test. She too tested negative for IgM and IgG antibodies.

Since the two did not come into contact with others during their quarantine, no contacts have been listed in their cases.

Chuang stated that case No. 1077 is an Indian man in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work. When he arrived in the country on April 2, he did not report any symptoms of the virus to quarantine officers.

When his quarantine expired on April 17, his company arranged for him to take a self-paid coronavirus test. On April 19, he was confirmed to have COVID-19 with a Ct value of 32 for the first test and received a negative result after the second test.

He was found to be positive for both IgM and IgG antibodies. For his case, the health department has identified two contacts, who have been told to start self-health monitoring.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 198,978 COVID-19 tests, with 197,470 coming back negative. Out of the 1,076 officially confirmed cases, 960 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 11 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 1,034 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 31 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.