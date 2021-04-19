Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's NTCH mythical beast desserts sell like hot cakes

Taiwan's National Theater and Concert Hall's egg cakes in the form of mythical creatures a big hit

  383
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/19 13:40
National Theater and Concert Hall launches mythical creature egg cakes. (NTCH photo)

National Theater and Concert Hall launches mythical creature egg cakes. (NTCH photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's National Theater and Concert Hall's (NTCH) egg cake offering, which features legendary creatures from Chinese mythology, has gone viral.

Working with the dessert store Hong Yu Man Egg Pancakes (紅玉滿赤心雞蛋糕), the prestigious art performance center has created a street food popular with the young crowd. Many netizens described the snack as "too cute to be eaten."

Originally created by the famous Chinese architect Yang Cho-cheng (楊卓成) 34 years ago, representations of the mythical creatures can often be seen on rooftops and supposedly have superpowers to protect the neighborhood. Yang's designs include Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and Taipei Grand Mosque.

According to a video released by NTCH, the mythical creatures are led by a long-bearded celestial being, who rides on a phoenix. He symbolizes the idea of "being snatched from the jaws of death and turning a misfortune into a blessing."


Introduction to the mythical creatures. (Youtube video)

Part of the Chinese zodiac, the dragon is one of the mythical creatures featured, along with a phoenix, a lion, and a flying horse. The divine spirits include Suan Ni (狻猊) and Xia Yu (狎魚).

The launch of the egg cakes was an immediate hit and creative photos of buildings and the mythical beasts are popping up everywhere. NTCH manager Chen Yu-ru (陳昱如) said the edible creatures were developed to show as much detail as possible.

Each pack contains six cakes and will be sold until May 31 for NT$120 (US$4). NTCH members get a 10 percent discount. For more information, please visit the Facebook page or the official website.

「走獸是什麼❓可以吃嗎❓」「可以❗️❗️」 ＃春遊兩廳院 ＃仙人走獸雞蛋糕...

國家兩廳院 NTCH, Taipei 發佈於 2021年4月10日 星期六
Hong Yu Man Egg Pancakes
National Theater and Concert Hall
egg cake
snack
street food
dessert

RELATED ARTICLES

Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
2020/12/13 12:12
Outdoor banquet musical 'Bando' to conclude tour in Taipei Saturday
Outdoor banquet musical 'Bando' to conclude tour in Taipei Saturday
2020/11/14 10:30
Taiwanese-American wows UK cooking show judges with pig's blood cake
Taiwanese-American wows UK cooking show judges with pig's blood cake
2020/07/01 14:42
Taiwan symphony director issues apology for creating social turbulence
Taiwan symphony director issues apology for creating social turbulence
2020/03/10 15:54
Le Phénix director shares thoughts on performing artists from Taiwan
Le Phénix director shares thoughts on performing artists from Taiwan
2019/12/03 03:31

Updated : 2021-04-19 19:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan