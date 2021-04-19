Taiwan's NTCH mythical beast desserts sell like hot cakes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's National Theater and Concert Hall's (NTCH) egg cake offering, which features legendary creatures from Chinese mythology, has gone viral.

Working with the dessert store Hong Yu Man Egg Pancakes (紅玉滿赤心雞蛋糕), the prestigious art performance center has created a street food popular with the young crowd. Many netizens described the snack as "too cute to be eaten."

Originally created by the famous Chinese architect Yang Cho-cheng (楊卓成) 34 years ago, representations of the mythical creatures can often be seen on rooftops and supposedly have superpowers to protect the neighborhood. Yang's designs include Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and Taipei Grand Mosque.

According to a video released by NTCH, the mythical creatures are led by a long-bearded celestial being, who rides on a phoenix. He symbolizes the idea of "being snatched from the jaws of death and turning a misfortune into a blessing."



Introduction to the mythical creatures. (Youtube video)

Part of the Chinese zodiac, the dragon is one of the mythical creatures featured, along with a phoenix, a lion, and a flying horse. The divine spirits include Suan Ni (狻猊) and Xia Yu (狎魚).

The launch of the egg cakes was an immediate hit and creative photos of buildings and the mythical beasts are popping up everywhere. NTCH manager Chen Yu-ru (陳昱如) said the edible creatures were developed to show as much detail as possible.

Each pack contains six cakes and will be sold until May 31 for NT$120 (US$4). NTCH members get a 10 percent discount. For more information, please visit the Facebook page or the official website.