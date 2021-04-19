Whitecaps beat Timbers 1-0 in Cascadia Cup opener

Vancouver Whitecaps players celebrate their victory over the Portland Timbers following their MLS soccer game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Sandy, Utah.... Vancouver Whitecaps players celebrate their victory over the Portland Timbers following their MLS soccer game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Lucas Cavallini scored in the 49th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps kicked off the 2021 Cascadia Cup with a 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers in the season opener for both teams on Sunday night.

After Andy Rose nearly scored in the 48th minute for Vancouver, Cristián Gutiérrez sent the resulting corner to the far post and the unmarked Cavallini headed it home for the Whitecaps.

It was technically a home game for Vancouver, which scheduled its home games at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium through at least the end of June.

Diego Chara created the Timbers’ best scoring chance in the 89th minute with a pass from midfield that connected with Felipe Mora in the 18-yard box. But goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau deflected Mora’s shot over the crossbar to help preserve the win for Vancouver.

Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark left the game in the 78th minute due to an apparent injury. No additional information has been released.

The Cascadia Cup is between the Timbers, Seattle Sounders, and Vancouver and is awarded each season to the best soccer team in the Pacific Northwest.

