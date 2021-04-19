Envoy to Italy highlights Taiwan's COVID successes in interview with Italian newspaper

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy to Italy Li Hsin-ying (李新穎) has called Taiwan the most successful country in the world in terms of handling the pandemic, but he said its exclusion from the World Health Organization and its decision-making body, the World Health Assembly (WHA), is completely unreasonable.

In an April 14 interview with Italian newspaper Il Foglio, Li emphasized that developed countries like Taiwan have the right and obligation to share their experience, technology, and capabilities with the world.

The representative pointed out that Taiwan has only had approximately 1,000 confirmed COVID cases and only 11 deaths out of a population of 23 million. He said the nation’s healthcare and medical fields are highly developed and that it wishes and needs to share its epidemic prevention experience with the world, according to CNA.

At the same time, Taiwan also needs to communicate with international medical experts because it needs to know not only what is happening in its own region but what is going on in places such as Ethiopia and South Sudan, Li stated.

He said that for many years, Beijing has pressured UN member states to reject Taiwan’s participation, claiming that Taiwan is a Chinese territory. Though Taiwan has not been a full member of the WHO for decades, it had observer status in the WHA from 2009 until President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016.

After Tsai was elected president, cross-strait relations deteriorated. As a result, Taiwan lost many "privileges," including its WHA observer status, but other countries remained indifferent to these developments, the article stated.

Li said that since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has become the world's second-largest producer of surgical masks. He pointed out that Taiwan had donated millions of masks and other types of epidemic prevention equipment to nations around the world throughout 2020, and it also provided COVID-related technical support to countries in need.

However, some of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies have recently come under pressure from China, Lin said. Beijing offered Paraguay millions of coronavirus vaccines on the condition it broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The Tsai government was ultimately able to procure 200,000 doses of India's COVAXIN vaccine for Paraguay.

Additionally, CNA mentioned that U.S. Senator Bob Menendez had announced the Senate Foreign Relations Committee would on April 14 vote on a proposed bill titled the Strategic Competition Act of 2021. Though the bill largely focuses on ways to counter China's aggressive behavior and human rights abuses, it mentions Taiwan 46 times.

The bill calls for the U.S. to champion Taiwan's "meaningful participation in the UN." Among other global bodies, it stipulates that the U.S. back Taiwan's participation in the WHA, International Civil Aviation Organization, and International Criminal Police Organization.