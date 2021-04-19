Alexa
Taiwan to host 2026 world tug of war tournament

Country to host largest tug of war championship for first time in 2026

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/19 12:11
Taiwanese men's team competing in Tug of War tournament. (Facebook, Da Benniu Tug of War photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will host the world's largest tug of war tournament for the first time in 2026.

After submitting its bid to host the 2026 World Indoor Tug of War Championships to the Tug of War International Federation (TWIF), member states held a vote via videoconference on Sunday (April 19). Taiwan received over 90 percent of the votes, meaning the country will host the tournament for the first time in its history.

Cho Yao-peng (卓耀鵬), secretary-general of the Chinese Taipei Tug of War Association, was cited by CNA as saying that out of the 22 participating countries, Taiwan received 20 votes in favor, one objection, and one abstention.

Association Chairman Chen Chien-ping (陳建平) told the news agency that the organization has actively been making preparations since submitting its application in 2020. Chen said the bid to host the games has received support from the Ministry of Education's Sports Administration and the New Taipei City Government.

The women’s team has won an unprecedented four gold medals at four consecutive World Games as well as five consecutive World Indoor Tug of War Championships. Meanwhile, the men’s team won the 2018 and 2020 championships.

The Taiwan-hosted World Indoor Tug of War Championships will be held from March 12 to 15, 2026, according to the association's bid. It is estimated that over 1,000 athletes and staff from 30 countries will participate.
