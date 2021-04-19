Alexa
Kings snap 9-game losing streak, beat Mavericks 121-107

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 10:08
Sacramento Kings guard Delon Wright, center, battles Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, left, and forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) for a loose ball du...
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) battles Sacramento Kings forward Chris Silva (30) for space during the half of an NBA basketball game,...
Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) battles past Sacramento Kings forward Chris Silva (30) during the half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Ap...
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, battles Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless, right, for space during the first half of a NBA basketbal...
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Richardson (0) fouls Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half of a NBA basketball game, Sunday, Apri...
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) attempts to shoot as Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) defends during the second half of an NBA baske...
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) attempts to shoot as Dallas Mavericks forward Nicolo Melli (44) defends during the second half of an NBA...

DALLAS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points, Harrison Barnes added 24 and Terence Davis II 23 as the Sacramento Kings snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 121-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

Barnes scored 11 in the third quarter as the Kings built a 21-point lead midway through the period. Sacramento, which never trailed, held off a late Dallas run that cut the lead to six with 3½ minutes left.

Luka Doncic scored 37 points, 22 in the fourth quarter, for the Mavericks, who lost for the fifth time in seven games following a season-long five-game winning streak. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 22 points, one short of his season high, and Jalen Brunson added 20 off the bench.

The Kings ran off the game’s first eight points and led by 12 late in the first quarter before Dallas settled down and tied the score 25-all 3½ minutes into the second period. Davis scored 15 points in the second quarter, including all three of his 3-pointers, helping the Kings take a 67-50 lead at halftime.

The Mavericks hit only one of their first 11 from behind the arc and hit six of 24 in the half. Doncic missed all four of his shots from long range and shot 3 for 11 in the half, scoring six points.

TIP-INS

The Mavericks, seventh in the Western Conference, are 13-14 at home. … Kings center Richaun Holmes missed his third straight game with a hamstring strain, and coach Luke Walton said there’s no timetable for Holmes’ return. … Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis, averaging 20.8 points, was held to nine points, all in the first half. … This was the first of three meetings between Sacramento and Dallas in a 15-day span.

UP NEXT

Kings: Begin a home back-to-back on Tuesday against Minnesota. They will welcome 1,600 front-line workers, the first fans to attend a game in Sacramento in 13 months.

Mavericks: Host Detroit on Wednesday in the middle game of a five-game homestand.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Updated : 2021-04-19 13:16 GMT+08:00

