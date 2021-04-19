HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Famed Hong Kong actor and pro-democracy activist Anthony Wong (黃秋生) has received Taiwan's Employment Gold Card.

The National Development Council (NDC) on Sunday (April 18) announced that Wong's application for an Employment Gold Card has been approved and will be valid for three years. Under the terms of the card, Wong will not need to apply in advance to work in Taiwan while it is valid and can enjoy tax incentives and National Health Insurance.

Wong has been traveling frequently to Taiwan to work in local productions since last May, when he cryptically responded to fans encouraging him to immigrate to the country by saying, "I'm in the midst of preparing." On April 13 of this year, Wong announced on Facebook that he was starting his first day of quarantine in Taiwan.

The 59-year-old actor is best known in the West for his roles in "Hard-Boiled," "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor," and "Infernal Affairs," the latter of which adapted into the Hollywood blockbuster "The Departed." Over a career that has spanned four decades, he has won three Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan and five Hong Kong Film Awards.

Since openly expressing support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy Umbrella Movement in 2014, Wong has seen his acting roles diminished. He has since focused more on independent films in Hong Kong and TV series in Taiwan, such as "Heaven on the Fourth Floor."

The Employment Gold Card is valid for one to three years, and there is no need for holders to be sponsored by an employer to live in Taiwan.

With the card, one can work for a company or be self-employed, and multiple exits and entries are permitted. Spouses and children are included, and parents and grandparents can visit for up to a year.

According to NDC statistics, from Feb. 8, 2018, to March 31, a total of 2,147 applicants received Gold Cards. Of the applicants who were approved, 269 work in science and technology, 1,673 in economics, 149 in education, 182 in culture and art, one in sports, 165 in finance, and eight in architectural design.

Those wishing to apply for Taiwan's Gold Card can do so by visiting the Foreign Professionals Online Application Platform.