Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Enders gets 30th career win with Pro Stock victory in Vegas

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 09:38
Enders gets 30th career win with Pro Stock victory in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Erica Enders went from nearly not qualifying to winning the Pro Stock finale in the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

In her 300th career start, the back-to-back world champ earned her 30th career win with a run of 6.656 seconds at 205.88 mph in the final round in her Chevrolet Camaro. Enders slipped into the qualifying field at No. 13 on her last attempt on Saturday and became the first Pro Stock racer to win from that spot since 2006.

Steve Torrence in Top Fuel, Bob Tasca III in Funny Car and Ryan Oehler in Pro Stock Motorcycle also won in their respective categories at the second race of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Torrence, who has won three straight world titles, went 3.823 at 321.73 in the final round in his dragster to get his 41st career victory and first this season.

Tasca earned his first victory in nearly two years and seventh overall with a run of 3.938 at 328.46 in his Mustang.

Oehler got his second career victory on his EBR, going 6.911 seconds at 194.83 mph in the final round.

The season resumes April 30 with the Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway.

Updated : 2021-04-19 13:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan