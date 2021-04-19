Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

13 people dead as SUV falls into Philippine irrigation canal

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 09:42
13 people dead as SUV falls into Philippine irrigation canal

BAGUIO, Philippines (AP) — Thirteen people, many of them children, drowned when their SUV plunged into an irrigation canal in a northern Philippine mountain city, police said Monday.

Police said 2 of the 15 occupants of the crowded SUV survived the accident with injuries. The driver was among the dead, who included seven children, officials said.

The victims were on their way to a locally popular lake when the accident occurred in Tabuk city in Kalinga province Sunday afternoon. Police were investigating the cause but initial reports indicate the driver, Soy Lope Agtulao, suddenly lost control and the SUV skidded off the road and plummeted into the canal.

Villagers and police brought the victims, mostly relatives, to two Kalinga hospitals.

Many regions of the country’s mountainous north are notorious for deadly road accidents due to dilapidated vehicles, lack of railings and road safety signages and poor enforcement of transport regulations.

Updated : 2021-04-19 13:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan