Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Lumpy skin disease inoculation of cattle complete in northern Taiwan

Country scrambled to vaccinate cattle after first LSD cases reported on main island

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/19 11:45
Lumpy skin disease vaccination in Taipei (Animal Protection Office photo)

Lumpy skin disease vaccination in Taipei (Animal Protection Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vaccinations against lumpy skin disease (LSD) have been carried out throughout northern Taiwan after the first cases to be reported on Taiwan proper were found on the coast of New Taipei April 4 and in the city’s Linkou District on Friday (April 16).

A total of 16,100 cattle in Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan, Miaoli, Hsinchu City, and Hsinchu County have been immunized against the infectious disease as of Sunday (April 18). That covers all cattle farms in the northern region, according to the Council of Agriculture (COA).

Meanwhile, a nationwide inspection involving 160,815 cattle on 1,623 farms has turned up no new cases of the mosquito-borne illness. While the disease does not pose a threat to humans, it could deal a blow to Taiwan’s livestock market.

Former Director of the Animal Health Research Institute Liu Pei-po (劉培柏) has cautioned against mass inoculations, which he fears could make Taiwan an LSD-free country where vaccination is practiced. There are restrictions on exports of relevant products from areas where vaccines are used, as was the case with foot-and-mouth disease, UDN quoted him as saying. In addition, an experienced veterinarian expressed concern that the LSD jab can cause fever and affect lactation, among other potential side effects, and urged a prudent assessment of the impact of the measure.

Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城), deputy minister of the COA, noted that vaccinations have been verified internationally as an effective and safe way to protect animals against LSD. He added that 95 percent of Taiwan's beef market is from imports, suggesting the threat to beef exports should not be an area of concern.
LSD
cattle
Taiwan
lumpy skin disease

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese man flees cops, rams car into convenience store
Taiwanese man flees cops, rams car into convenience store
2021/04/18 20:18
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
2021/04/18 18:23
Caribbean culture festival showcases regional delicacies, performing arts
Caribbean culture festival showcases regional delicacies, performing arts
2021/04/18 17:28
Tourism industry recommends water activities at Penghu as firework festival draws near
Tourism industry recommends water activities at Penghu as firework festival draws near
2021/04/18 15:24
Taiwan defense minister inspects Matsu Defense Command
Taiwan defense minister inspects Matsu Defense Command
2021/04/18 11:35

Updated : 2021-04-19 13:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan