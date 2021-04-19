Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan

Rockslides hit Provincial Highway 11, Central Cross-Island Highway after magnitude 6.2, 5.8 quakes

  1923
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/19 10:52
Fallen bookshelves seen in home in Hualien County's Shoufeng Township after twin quakes. (Photo from member of public)

Fallen bookshelves seen in home in Hualien County's Shoufeng Township after twin quakes. (Photo from member of public)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Key highways in eastern Taiwan were hit by rockslides, and residents reported falling bookshelves after magnitude 5.8 and 6.2 earthquakes struck the region Sunday night (April 18).

At 10:11 p.m. on Sunday, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck 15 kilometers from Hualien County's Shoufeng Township. A mere three minutes later, at 10:14 p.m., a magnitude 6.2 temblor hit Shoufeng Township again, at a depth of 14 km.

Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Fallen rocks on Provincial Highway 11. (CNA photo)

That evening, the Hualien County Fire Department announced that there had been rockfalls reported from the 34 to 34.5-km mark of Provincial Highway 11 in Fengbin Township and from the 167 to 110-km mark of the Central Cross-Island Highway in Xiulin Township from the Taroko Archway to the Tianxiang Recreation Area, reported CNA.

A boulder the size of a car fell on at the 34-km mark of Provincial Highway 11, according to Apple Daily. Motorists and repair crews alike worked together to clear the roads of debris.

Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Boulder spotted on Provincial Highway 11. (CNA photo)

Many local residents took to social media to report falling bookcases and broken porcelain and glass objects in their homes. Residents of Shuiyuan Village in Xiulin Township reported hearing the sound of falling rocks after the quake, and prior to it, rumbling noises, which they considered a precursor to the temblor.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) warned the public that aftershocks as large as 5.0 on the Richter Scale are possible this week. The Hualien County Government reminded the public to dial 119 or 1999 to report an emergency or seek assistance in the event of an earthquake.

Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Collapsed store shelves seen in Hualien. (Photo from member of public)
earthquake
quake
temblor
seismic event

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
2021/04/18 22:29
Taiwan hosts Japan friendship exhibition on anniversary of Fukushima earthquake
Taiwan hosts Japan friendship exhibition on anniversary of Fukushima earthquake
2021/03/10 20:06
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
2021/03/04 23:19
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattles southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattles southeast Taiwan
2021/03/02 17:41
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
2021/02/22 10:33

Updated : 2021-04-19 13:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan