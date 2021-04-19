Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald's in Chicago

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 08:37
Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald's in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday at a McDonald’s in Chicago.

Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald's parking lot in the Homan Square neighborhood when they were shot, Chicago police said.

A McDonald's employee who asked not to be named told the Chicago Sun-Times that two people got out of a gray car in the drive-thru and started shooting at Adams' car.

The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious, police said.

No arrests have been made and police have not offered a possible motive.

Jaslyn’s aunt, Tawny McMullen, said her niece was “beautiful” and a “really sweet child.” She added that her daughter and Jaslyn were best friends.

Jaslyn’s grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, told the Sun-Times that Jaslyn loved to dance and make TikTok videos.

Updated : 2021-04-19 13:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae will not bring drought relief to western Taiwan