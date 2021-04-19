Alexa
Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 08:12
Philadelphia 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; Columbus, Eloy Room, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Glesnes, Philadelphia, 40th; Diaz, Columbus, 56th; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 61st; Kitchen, Columbus, 64th; Santos, Philadelphia, 75th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 89th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Eric Boria, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Anthony Fontana (Sergio Santos, 62nd), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko.

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams; Artur, Luis Diaz (Derrick Etienne, 65th), Perry Kitchen, Pedro Santos (Alexandru Matan, 88th), Lucas Zelarrayan; Gyasi Zardes (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 84th).

