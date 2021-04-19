Alexa
Los Angeles Galaxy 3, Miami 2

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 05:39
Los Angeles Galaxy 0 3 3
Miami 1 1 2

First half_1, Miami, Robinson, 1 (Higuain), 45th+3 minute.

Second half_2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 1 (Zubak), 62nd; 3, Miami, Higuain, 1 (penalty kick), 68th; 4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 2, 73rd; 5, Los Angeles Galaxy, Kljestan, 1 (Lletget), 81st.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Miami, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 1st; Gregore, Miami, 58th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Kevin Klinger, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Nick DePuy, Oniel Fisher, Daniel Steres, Jorge Villafana; Jonathan Dos Santos (Sacha Kljestan, 71st), Adam Esparza-Saldana (Carlos Harvey, 58th), Samuel Grandsir (Ethan Zubak, 58th), Sebastian Lletget, Victor Vazquez (Cameron Dunbar, 77th); Chicharito.

Miami_John McCarthy; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Kelvin Leerdam; Gregore, Joevin Jones (Sami Fouad Guediri, 90th+3), Blaise Matuidi (Victor Ulloa, 83rd), Lewis Morgan (Federico Higuain, 72nd), Rodolfo Pizarro (Josh Penn, 83rd); Gonzalo Higuain, Robbie Robinson.

Updated : 2021-04-19 13:12 GMT+08:00

