Kljestan, Hernandez help Galaxy rally, beat Miami 3-2

David Beckham, owner and president of soccer operations for Inter Miami, waves to fans before an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami, and LA Galaxy, ... David Beckham, owner and president of soccer operations for Inter Miami, waves to fans before an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami, and LA Galaxy, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) and LA Galaxy defender Jorge Villafana (19) collide during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Apri... Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) and LA Galaxy defender Jorge Villafana (19) collide during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) celebrates after an asset on a goal scored by forward Robbie Robinson during the first half of an MLS soccer m... Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) celebrates after an asset on a goal scored by forward Robbie Robinson during the first half of an MLS soccer match against LA Galaxy, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

LA Galaxy defender Oniel Fisher, left, and Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday... LA Galaxy defender Oniel Fisher, left, and Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

LA Galaxy defender Oniel Fisher, right, and Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, left, collide during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday... LA Galaxy defender Oniel Fisher, right, and Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, left, collide during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored two goals, Sacha Kljestan added another and the LA Galaxy rallied to beat Inter Miami 3-2 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

Kljestan bent a left-footer around a defender and off the near post to break a 2-2 tie in the 81st minute. It was the 35-year-old's first goal since 2019 for Orlando City.

Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal to give Miami a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Gonzalo Higuain ran onto a long, arcing ball by Rodolfo Pizarro from beyond midfield and tapped it to Robinson, who put away a first-timer.

Chicharito, who played 12 games for the Galaxy last season, scored his first MLS goal — ripping a left-footer from the corner of the 6-yard box between the legs of goalkeeper John McCarthy — to make it 1-all in the 62nd minute. Higuain put Miami back in front when he converted from the penalty spot in the 68th, but Chicharito tapped in a rebound from point-blank range in the 72nd minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports