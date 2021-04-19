Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Serie B taking 2-week break following Pescara virus outbreak

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 03:26
Serie B taking 2-week break following Pescara virus outbreak

ROME (AP) — Serie B, Italy’s second division, is taking a two-week break following a coronavirus outbreak among Pescara’s team.

The final four rounds of the regular season will be played over the first 10 days of May, followed by playoffs to determine the third team promoted to Serie A and the fourth team relegated to Serie C, the league announced Sunday.

Seven Pescara players and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, prompting local health authorities to order the team into quarantine.

Empoli holds a five-point lead over Lecce atop the standings, while Pescara is next to last.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-19 05:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines