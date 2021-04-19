Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Chiefs great Arbanas, longtime local politician, dies at 82

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 03:01
Chiefs great Arbanas, longtime local politician, dies at 82

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Fred Arbanas, a key member of their first two Super Bowl teams in the 1960s' and '70s who later had a long career in county politics, has died. He was 82.

The Jackson County Democratic Party in Missouri, for which Arbanas was a major player for more than four decades, announced his death in a brief statement Saturday. No cause was given.

Arbanas, a member of the Chiefs' Hall of Fame, was a six-time all-AFL selection and was picked to the All-Time AFL Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Dallas Texans team that won the 1962 AFL title and, after the club moved to Kansas City, helped the rechristened Chiefs reach the Super Bowl in 1967 and 1970.

After his playing career, Arbanas served more than 40 years in the Jackson County Legislature. He was so influential in working with the local parks system that a golf course was renamed in his honor in 1999.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-04-19 05:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines