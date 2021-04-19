Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Man United beats Burnley 3-1, closes gap on City to 8 points

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 02:01
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester...
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, left, makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burn...

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester...

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, left, makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burn...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mason Greenwood’s second-half double and a stoppage-time goal from Edinson Cavani helped Manchester United close the gap on Premier League leader Manchester City to eight points with a 3-1 win over Burnley on Sunday.

It looked set to be a frustrating day for the hosts as Greenwood’s 48th-minute opener was almost instantly canceled out by James Tarkowski for Burnley, which had not lost on its previous four visits to Old Trafford.

But Greenwood’s deflected strike in the 84th minute put his team ahead again before substitute Cavani added gloss to the score as United kept its remote hopes of closing in on its crosstown rivals alive with six games to go.

Burnley is six points above the relegation zone after Fulham’s draw at Arsenal earlier on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-19 05:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines