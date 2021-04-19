Alexa
Giants pitchers McGee, Webb go on IL after getting vaccine

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 01:05
San Francisco Giants pitcher Jake McGee throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Apr...
San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Apr...

San Francisco Giants pitcher Jake McGee throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Apr...

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Apr...

MIAMI (AP) — San Francisco Giants closer Jake McGee and right-hander Logan Webb went on the injured list before Sunday's game at Miami because they're feeling lingering effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Giants said they're hopeful both pitchers will be on the list for only a game or two.

McGee blew a save for the first time this season when he gave up two runs in the ninth inning of Saturday's 10-inning loss to the Marlins. He has a 2.16 ERA in nine games.

Webb is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in three games, including two starts.

The Giants recalled catcher Chadwick Tromp from the alternate training site and activated left-hander Alex Wood from the 10-day IL to start Sunday's game.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

