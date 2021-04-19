Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA fines Spurs for violating resting rules in game they won

By Associated Press
2021/04/19 01:18
San Antonio Spurs center Gorgui Dieng (7) talks to coach Gregg Popovich after being ejected during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game a...

San Antonio Spurs center Gorgui Dieng (7) talks to coach Gregg Popovich after being ejected during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game a...

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the San Antonio Spurs $25,000 on Sunday for violating the league's player resting policy — in a game the Spurs won by 26 points.

The Spurs sat DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl to give them rest on Saturday night in Phoenix. It didn't matter, as six Spurs players scored in double figures in a 111-85 rout of the Suns.

According to the league's resting policy, teams should not rest multiple healthy players for the same game. When they do rest healthy players, it is supposed to be in home games.

Under Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have long rested players even when they are healthy, one of the reasons the league first implemented a resting policy in 2017. Teams can be fined $100,000 for violating it.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-19 05:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines