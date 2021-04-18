Alexa
Nats put Strasburg on IL with right shoulder inflammation

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 23:43
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg stands on the mound after giving up a two-run home run to St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter ...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of right shoulder inflammation. The move is retroactive to April 15.

The 2019 World Series MVP was set to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks and will now be replaced by right-hander Paolo Espino, after the Nationals selected his contract. It is the fourth career start for the 34-year-old Espino.

Strasburg, 32, is 0–1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts this season. He gave up three homers and seven earned runs in four innings in his last start, a 14-3 loss at St. Louis on Tuesday. His move to the IL was retroactive to Thursday.

In another move Sunday, the Nationals put right-hander Wander Suero on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain and recalled righty Ryne Harper from the alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Suero appeared in eight games out of Washington’s bullpen this season, with a 1.42 ERA.

Updated : 2021-04-19 05:55 GMT+08:00

