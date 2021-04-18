American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|Baltimore
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Toronto
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|New York
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|Chicago
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Detroit
|6
|9
|.400
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|Seattle
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|Oakland
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Houston
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|6
|9
|.400
|3
___
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Oakland 7, Detroit 0
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Boston 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 6, Texas 1
Houston 1, Seattle 0
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-1), 11:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.