American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 10 4 .714 _
Baltimore 7 8 .467
Tampa Bay 7 8 .467
Toronto 7 8 .467
New York 5 9 .357 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 8 5 .615 _
Cleveland 7 7 .500
Chicago 6 8 .429
Minnesota 6 8 .429
Detroit 6 9 .400 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 _
Seattle 9 6 .600 _
Oakland 8 7 .533 1
Houston 7 7 .500
Texas 6 9 .400 3

___

Saturday's Games

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Oakland 7, Detroit 0

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Boston 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 6, Texas 1

Houston 1, Seattle 0

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-1), 11:10 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-19 05:52 GMT+08:00

