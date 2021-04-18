All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|45
|29
|12
|4
|62
|160
|135
|14-6-2
|15-6-2
|6-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|44
|28
|13
|3
|59
|150
|122
|16-3-2
|12-10-1
|7-2-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|27
|13
|4
|58
|126
|105
|18-2-2
|9-11-2
|5-5-0
|Boston
|42
|24
|12
|6
|54
|119
|107
|13-6-3
|11-6-3
|6-3-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|44
|22
|16
|6
|50
|146
|115
|11-7-3
|11-9-3
|7-1-2
|Philadelphia
|44
|20
|18
|6
|46
|128
|161
|9-10-3
|11-8-3
|3-5-2
|New Jersey
|43
|14
|23
|6
|34
|106
|145
|4-16-3
|10-7-3
|1-7-2
|Buffalo
|44
|11
|26
|7
|29
|107
|152
|4-14-4
|7-12-3
|5-3-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Carolina
|43
|29
|10
|4
|62
|140
|104
|16-3-4
|13-7-0
|6-3-1
|Florida
|45
|28
|12
|5
|61
|143
|123
|14-4-3
|14-8-2
|6-3-1
|Tampa Bay
|44
|29
|13
|2
|60
|149
|115
|16-5-0
|13-8-2
|5-5-0
|Nashville
|46
|24
|21
|1
|49
|121
|130
|13-9-0
|11-12-1
|6-4-0
|Chicago
|45
|21
|19
|5
|47
|127
|139
|11-8-2
|10-11-3
|5-5-0
|Dallas
|43
|17
|14
|12
|46
|122
|109
|10-6-8
|7-8-4
|6-2-2
|Columbus
|46
|15
|22
|9
|39
|114
|154
|8-8-7
|7-14-2
|2-7-1
|Detroit
|46
|16
|24
|6
|38
|103
|145
|10-10-4
|6-14-2
|4-4-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Colorado
|43
|30
|9
|4
|64
|154
|101
|18-4-2
|12-5-2
|9-1-0
|Vegas
|43
|30
|11
|2
|62
|142
|96
|16-4-2
|14-7-0
|6-3-1
|Minnesota
|43
|27
|13
|3
|57
|132
|115
|17-4-0
|10-9-3
|6-3-1
|Arizona
|45
|20
|20
|5
|45
|121
|141
|11-8-3
|9-12-2
|4-6-0
|St. Louis
|43
|19
|18
|6
|44
|124
|135
|7-10-4
|12-8-2
|3-6-1
|San Jose
|44
|18
|22
|4
|40
|118
|149
|8-10-2
|10-12-2
|4-6-0
|Los Angeles
|42
|16
|20
|6
|38
|114
|127
|7-9-4
|9-11-2
|3-7-0
|Anaheim
|45
|14
|24
|7
|35
|101
|142
|5-15-4
|9-9-3
|4-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Toronto
|44
|28
|12
|4
|60
|145
|117
|14-7-3
|14-5-1
|6-2-2
|Winnipeg
|45
|27
|15
|3
|57
|144
|120
|11-7-2
|16-8-1
|6-3-1
|Edmonton
|43
|26
|15
|2
|54
|137
|120
|13-8-0
|13-7-2
|6-2-2
|Montreal
|42
|19
|14
|9
|47
|125
|119
|10-10-2
|9-4-7
|4-6-0
|Calgary
|44
|19
|22
|3
|41
|116
|129
|10-9-1
|9-13-2
|4-6-0
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|9-9-2
|7-9-1
|6-3-1
|Ottawa
|45
|15
|26
|4
|34
|122
|164
|9-10-4
|6-16-0
|3-6-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 2
Ottawa 4, Montreal 0
Arizona 3, St. Louis 2
Chicago 4, Detroit 0
Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 0
Florida 5, Tampa Bay 3
Carolina 3, Nashville 1
Minnesota 5, San Jose 2
Dallas 5, Columbus 1
Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, ppd
Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 10 p.m.