All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Washington 45 29 12 4 62 160 135 14-6-2 15-6-2 6-4-0 Pittsburgh 44 28 13 3 59 150 122 16-3-2 12-10-1 7-2-1 N.Y. Islanders 44 27 13 4 58 126 105 18-2-2 9-11-2 5-5-0 Boston 42 24 12 6 54 119 107 13-6-3 11-6-3 6-3-1 N.Y. Rangers 44 22 16 6 50 146 115 11-7-3 11-9-3 7-1-2 Philadelphia 44 20 18 6 46 128 161 9-10-3 11-8-3 3-5-2 New Jersey 43 14 23 6 34 106 145 4-16-3 10-7-3 1-7-2 Buffalo 44 11 26 7 29 107 152 4-14-4 7-12-3 5-3-2

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Carolina 43 29 10 4 62 140 104 16-3-4 13-7-0 6-3-1 Florida 45 28 12 5 61 143 123 14-4-3 14-8-2 6-3-1 Tampa Bay 44 29 13 2 60 149 115 16-5-0 13-8-2 5-5-0 Nashville 46 24 21 1 49 121 130 13-9-0 11-12-1 6-4-0 Chicago 45 21 19 5 47 127 139 11-8-2 10-11-3 5-5-0 Dallas 43 17 14 12 46 122 109 10-6-8 7-8-4 6-2-2 Columbus 46 15 22 9 39 114 154 8-8-7 7-14-2 2-7-1 Detroit 46 16 24 6 38 103 145 10-10-4 6-14-2 4-4-2

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 18-4-2 12-5-2 9-1-0 Vegas 43 30 11 2 62 142 96 16-4-2 14-7-0 6-3-1 Minnesota 43 27 13 3 57 132 115 17-4-0 10-9-3 6-3-1 Arizona 45 20 20 5 45 121 141 11-8-3 9-12-2 4-6-0 St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135 7-10-4 12-8-2 3-6-1 San Jose 44 18 22 4 40 118 149 8-10-2 10-12-2 4-6-0 Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127 7-9-4 9-11-2 3-7-0 Anaheim 45 14 24 7 35 101 142 5-15-4 9-9-3 4-5-1

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 44 28 12 4 60 145 117 14-7-3 14-5-1 6-2-2 Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120 11-7-2 16-8-1 6-3-1 Edmonton 43 26 15 2 54 137 120 13-8-0 13-7-2 6-2-2 Montreal 42 19 14 9 47 125 119 10-10-2 9-4-7 4-6-0 Calgary 44 19 22 3 41 116 129 10-9-1 9-13-2 4-6-0 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1 Ottawa 45 15 26 4 34 122 164 9-10-4 6-16-0 3-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 2

Ottawa 4, Montreal 0

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago 4, Detroit 0

Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 0

Florida 5, Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 3, Nashville 1

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Dallas 5, Columbus 1

Sunday's Games

Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd

Monday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 10 p.m.