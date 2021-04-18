|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|32
|23
|5
|4
|67
|23
|74
|Man United
|31
|18
|9
|4
|61
|34
|63
|Leicester
|31
|17
|5
|9
|55
|37
|56
|West Ham
|32
|16
|7
|9
|53
|42
|55
|Chelsea
|31
|15
|9
|7
|50
|31
|54
|Liverpool
|31
|15
|7
|9
|53
|37
|52
|Tottenham
|32
|14
|8
|10
|54
|37
|50
|Everton
|31
|14
|7
|10
|43
|40
|49
|Arsenal
|31
|13
|6
|12
|43
|35
|45
|Leeds
|31
|14
|3
|14
|49
|49
|45
|Aston Villa
|30
|13
|5
|12
|43
|33
|44
|Wolverhampton
|32
|11
|8
|13
|32
|41
|41
|Crystal Palace
|31
|10
|8
|13
|33
|52
|38
|Southampton
|31
|10
|6
|15
|39
|56
|36
|Newcastle
|32
|9
|8
|15
|35
|53
|35
|Brighton
|31
|7
|12
|12
|33
|38
|33
|Burnley
|31
|8
|9
|14
|25
|42
|33
|Fulham
|32
|5
|11
|16
|24
|42
|26
|West Brom
|31
|5
|9
|17
|28
|59
|24
|Sheffield United
|32
|4
|2
|26
|17
|56
|14
___
Man City 1, Leeds 2
Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 1
Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 4
Burnley 1, Newcastle 2
West Ham 3, Leicester 2
Tottenham 1, Man United 3
Sheffield United 0, Arsenal 3
West Brom 3, Southampton 0
Brighton 0, Everton 0
Everton 2, Tottenham 2
Newcastle 3, West Ham 2
Wolverhampton 1, Sheffield United 0
Arsenal vs. Fulham, 8:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Burnley, 11 a.m.
Leeds vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Southampton, 1 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
Leicester vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 7 a.m.
Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. West Brom, 2 p.m.
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
|Norwich
|42
|27
|9
|6
|66
|31
|90
|Watford
|42
|24
|10
|8
|59
|28
|82
|Swansea
|42
|22
|10
|10
|52
|33
|76
|Brentford
|41
|20
|14
|7
|71
|40
|74
|Bournemouth
|42
|21
|11
|10
|69
|41
|74
|Barnsley
|41
|21
|8
|12
|54
|44
|71
|Reading
|42
|19
|10
|13
|57
|46
|67
|Cardiff
|42
|16
|12
|14
|58
|46
|60
|Millwall
|42
|14
|17
|11
|41
|40
|59
|QPR
|42
|16
|11
|15
|50
|51
|59
|Middlesbrough
|42
|16
|9
|17
|49
|47
|57
|Stoke
|42
|14
|14
|14
|45
|46
|56
|Luton Town
|41
|16
|8
|17
|36
|46
|56
|Bristol City
|42
|15
|6
|21
|41
|56
|51
|Blackburn
|42
|13
|11
|18
|54
|48
|50
|Nottingham Forest
|42
|12
|13
|17
|34
|41
|49
|Preston
|42
|14
|7
|21
|41
|55
|49
|Birmingham
|42
|12
|12
|18
|32
|50
|48
|Huddersfield
|42
|12
|11
|19
|45
|62
|47
|Coventry
|41
|11
|12
|18
|37
|56
|45
|Derby
|42
|11
|10
|21
|31
|48
|43
|Rotherham
|40
|11
|6
|23
|41
|54
|39
|Sheffield Wednesday
|42
|11
|9
|22
|35
|55
|36
|Wycombe
|42
|8
|10
|24
|32
|66
|34
___
Millwall 0, Swansea 3
Barnsley 2, Middlesbrough 0
Birmingham 2, Stoke 0
Bournemouth 4, Coventry 1
Bristol City 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Cardiff 2, Blackburn 2
Derby 0, Norwich 1
Huddersfield 0, Rotherham 0
Preston 0, Brentford 5
QPR 4, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Wycombe 1, Luton Town 3
Huddersfield 1, Bournemouth 2
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Swansea 2
Rotherham 3, QPR 1
Rotherham 0, Coventry 1
Blackburn 2, Derby 1
Reading 1, Cardiff 1
Brentford 0, Millwall 0
Luton Town 1, Watford 0
Middlesbrough 1, QPR 2
Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield 2
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bristol City 1
Stoke 0, Preston 0
Swansea 2, Wycombe 2
Norwich 1, Bournemouth 3
Rotherham 0, Birmingham 1
Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Watford, 1 p.m.
Brentford vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m.
Swansea vs. QPR, 2 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Blackburn, 2 p.m.
Preston vs. Derby, 2 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 1 p.m.
Millwall vs. Bournemouth, 1 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Bristol City, 2 p.m.
Stoke vs. Coventry, 2 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 8 a.m.
Watford vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Swansea, 7 a.m.
Brentford vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.
|Hull
|42
|25
|7
|10
|73
|33
|82
|Peterborough
|41
|24
|7
|10
|73
|39
|79
|Sunderland
|41
|19
|14
|8
|61
|34
|71
|Lincoln
|40
|20
|9
|11
|62
|42
|69
|Blackpool
|40
|19
|11
|10
|53
|35
|68
|Oxford United
|42
|19
|8
|15
|66
|51
|65
|Portsmouth
|41
|19
|8
|14
|57
|43
|65
|Charlton
|40
|17
|12
|11
|57
|51
|63
|Ipswich
|41
|17
|10
|14
|41
|41
|61
|Doncaster
|40
|18
|6
|16
|57
|55
|60
|Gillingham
|42
|17
|8
|17
|58
|57
|59
|Milton Keynes Dons
|42
|16
|10
|16
|56
|58
|58
|Accrington Stanley
|41
|16
|10
|15
|53
|60
|58
|Fleetwood Town
|41
|15
|11
|15
|44
|35
|56
|Crewe
|41
|15
|10
|16
|47
|56
|55
|Plymouth
|42
|14
|11
|17
|51
|67
|53
|Burton Albion
|41
|14
|10
|17
|54
|64
|52
|Shrewsbury
|40
|12
|14
|14
|44
|48
|50
|AFC Wimbledon
|41
|11
|12
|18
|48
|63
|45
|Wigan
|42
|12
|8
|22
|47
|68
|44
|Northampton
|42
|10
|10
|22
|35
|61
|40
|Rochdale
|41
|9
|12
|20
|52
|72
|39
|Bristol Rovers
|42
|10
|8
|24
|40
|65
|38
|Swindon
|42
|11
|4
|27
|47
|78
|37
___
Accrington Stanley 1, AFC Wimbledon 5
Crewe 0, Oxford United 6
Doncaster 1, Wigan 4
Fleetwood Town 1, Rochdale 0
Gillingham 0, Shrewsbury 0
Ipswich 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Lincoln 2, Blackpool 2
Northampton 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Plymouth 0, Hull 3
Portsmouth 1, Burton Albion 2
Sunderland 1, Charlton 2
Swindon 0, Peterborough 3
Wigan 2, Sunderland 1
Crewe 0, Portsmouth 0
AFC Wimbledon 3, Ipswich 0
Blackpool 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Doncaster 0, Burton Albion 3
Oxford United 4, Shrewsbury 1
Rochdale 2, Swindon 1
Lincoln 4, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Peterborough 3, Northampton 1
Blackpool 1, Sunderland 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Lincoln 1
Burton Albion 1, Plymouth 1
Charlton 0, Ipswich 0
Hull 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0
Rochdale 3, Accrington Stanley 1
Shrewsbury 0, Doncaster 2
Wigan 2, Crewe 0
AFC Wimbledon 4, Swindon 1
Oxford United 3, Gillingham 2
Swindon vs. Portsmouth, 1 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Blackpool, 2 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 2 p.m.
Northampton vs. Ipswich, 2 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United, 2 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 8 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 2 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2 p.m.
Charlton vs. Crewe, 2 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 2 p.m.
|Cambridge United
|42
|22
|8
|12
|62
|41
|74
|Cheltenham
|41
|21
|9
|11
|54
|36
|72
|Bolton
|42
|20
|10
|12
|52
|47
|70
|Morecambe
|42
|20
|9
|13
|62
|57
|69
|Tranmere
|42
|18
|12
|12
|52
|48
|66
|Forest Green
|41
|18
|11
|12
|54
|48
|65
|Newport County
|41
|17
|11
|13
|49
|41
|62
|Exeter
|41
|16
|13
|12
|65
|46
|61
|Leyton Orient
|42
|17
|10
|15
|48
|43
|61
|Carlisle
|41
|17
|9
|15
|55
|46
|60
|Salford
|41
|15
|14
|12
|46
|33
|59
|Crawley Town
|42
|16
|11
|15
|52
|53
|59
|Bradford
|41
|16
|10
|15
|47
|47
|58
|Port Vale
|42
|15
|9
|18
|53
|52
|54
|Stevenage
|42
|12
|17
|13
|36
|37
|53
|Harrogate Town
|42
|15
|8
|19
|45
|49
|53
|Oldham
|42
|14
|9
|19
|67
|72
|51
|Mansfield Town
|42
|10
|19
|13
|47
|52
|49
|Walsall
|42
|10
|19
|13
|43
|49
|49
|Scunthorpe
|41
|13
|8
|20
|41
|54
|47
|Barrow
|41
|12
|10
|19
|49
|53
|46
|Colchester
|42
|9
|17
|16
|41
|60
|44
|Southend
|42
|8
|14