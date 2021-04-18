Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 19 14 4 1 0 29 64 41
Hartford 18 10 7 1 0 21 63 56
Bridgeport 18 4 13 1 0 9 40 66
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61
Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Belleville 23 10 12 1 0 21 59 74
Stockton 24 9 14 1 0 19 68 77
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 21 15 4 0 2 32 89 58
Iowa 25 11 10 4 0 26 77 91
Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100
Cleveland 17 11 5 1 0 23 69 48
Grand Rapids 18 9 6 3 0 21 59 54
Rockford 22 8 13 1 0 17 63 84
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 22 15 5 2 0 32 72 53
Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53
Syracuse 20 11 8 1 0 23 70 58
Rochester 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 76
WB/Scranton 22 7 10 3 2 19 61 79
Utica 14 8 5 0 1 17 47 47
Binghamton 21 5 10 5 1 16 59 81
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 26 20 6 0 0 40 86 59
San Diego 32 19 13 0 0 38 107 102
Bakersfield 28 17 10 0 1 35 98 76
San Jose 27 12 9 4 2 30 80 90
Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71
Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117
Tucson 25 9 14 2 0 20 68 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport 4, Hartford 0

Hershey 6, Binghamton 3

Belleville 4, Stockton 1

Cleveland 6, Rochester 3

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3

Rockford 4, Chicago 3

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 1

San Jose 4, Texas 2

Henderson 4, Tucson 3

Bakersfield 5, San Diego 1

Colorado at Stockton, ppd

Sunday's Games

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-19 05:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Indian students test positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines