All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|4-3
|6-1
|Baltimore
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|1
|4-6
|W-2
|1-6
|6-2
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|3-4
|4-4
|Toronto
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|3-3
|4-5
|New York
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|2½
|3-7
|L-4
|3-5
|2-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Kansas City
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|6-3
|2-2
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|4-1
|3-6
|Chicago
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|L-2
|3-3
|3-5
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|1½
|3-7
|L-1
|2-5
|4-3
|Detroit
|6
|9
|.400
|3
|2
|3-7
|L-3
|3-3
|3-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|5-2
|3-3
|Seattle
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|4-4
|5-2
|Oakland
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|4-6
|4-1
|Houston
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|½
|3-7
|W-1
|1-5
|6-2
|Texas
|6
|9
|.400
|3
|2
|4-6
|L-2
|2-6
|4-3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|4-1
|2-3
|Miami
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|1
|6-3
|W-2
|3-5
|4-2
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|1
|3-7
|L-1
|6-2
|1-5
|Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|3-3
|2-4
|Atlanta
|6
|9
|.400
|2½
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|3-4
|3-5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|9
|5
|.643
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|7-1
|2-4
|Milwaukee
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|4-4
|4-2
|St. Louis
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|2-4
|5-3
|Chicago
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|2
|3-7
|W-1
|4-4
|2-4
|Pittsburgh
|6
|9
|.400
|3½
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-3
|2-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|13
|2
|.867
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|6-0
|7-2
|San Francisco
|8
|6
|.571
|4½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|5-1
|3-5
|San Diego
|9
|7
|.563
|4½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|4-5
|5-2
|Arizona
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|3½
|3-7
|L-2
|2-3
|3-7
|Colorado
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|4-5
|0-6
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Oakland 7, Detroit 0
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Boston 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 6, Texas 1
Houston 1, Seattle 0
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-1), 11:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Washington 6, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 13, Atlanta 4
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 9, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
Colorado 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 0
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Washington (Ross 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.