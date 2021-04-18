Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1
Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2
Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2
New England 0 0 1 1 2 2
Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2
Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2
Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0
New York 0 1 0 0 1 2
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2
Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 1 0 0 3 2 1
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0
Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 2 0
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0
Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0
LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2
Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4
AUSTIN FC 0 1 0 0 0 2

NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game.

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 16

Houston 2, San Jose 1

Seattle 4, Minnesota 0

Saturday, April 17

Montreal 4, Toronto FC 2

Atlanta 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, New York 1

D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1

Colorado 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Cincinnati 2, Nashville 2, tie

New England 2, Chicago 2, tie

Sunday, April 18

LA Galaxy at Miami, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-19 05:50 GMT+08:00

