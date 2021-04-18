Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 22:06
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 33 26 4 2 1 55 106 65
Knoxville 37 22 11 3 1 48 116 90
Huntsville 32 15 16 1 0 31 91 103
Pensacola 32 13 15 2 2 30 92 95
Birmingham 34 8 20 6 0 22 80 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Macon 4, Huntsville 3

Knoxville 8, Birmingham 5

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

