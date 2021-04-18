SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|33
|26
|4
|2
|1
|55
|106
|65
|Knoxville
|37
|22
|11
|3
|1
|48
|116
|90
|Huntsville
|32
|15
|16
|1
|0
|31
|91
|103
|Pensacola
|32
|13
|15
|2
|2
|30
|92
|95
|Birmingham
|34
|8
|20
|6
|0
|22
|80
|132
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Macon 4, Huntsville 3
Knoxville 8, Birmingham 5
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled