Quartararo wins Portuguese GP; Márquez 7th in 1st race back

MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo of France celebrates after winning the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Algarve International circuit near Portim... MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo of France celebrates after winning the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Algarve International circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo of France celebrates after winning the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Algarve International circuit near Portim... MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo of France celebrates after winning the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Algarve International circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo of France celebrates on the podium after winning the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Algarve International circu... MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo of France celebrates on the podium after winning the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Algarve International circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

PORTIMÃO, Portugal (AP) — Fabio Quartararo won the Portuguese Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, with six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez finishing seventh in his first race in ninth months.

Quartararo finished ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and defending MotoGP champion Joan Mir. The Frenchman moved into the championship lead with the victory at the Algarve circuit. Quartararo's celebration after the race included what appeared to be an imitation of Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration.

Márquez had a lackluster race in his return after breaking his right arm at the Spanish GP last summer. He missed the rest of last season and the first two races this year.

The Spaniard jumped to fourth at the start and was as high as third during the first lap, but he made contact with another rider on the second lap and eventually dropped to ninth place. He kept a decent pace but could only make up a few positions, finishing just ahead of brother Álex Márquez and received a round of applause from the members of his team after the race.

Quartararo lost ground early on but was back in front by the halfway point of the race in southern Portugal, holding on for his fifth MotoGP win. He was coming off a win in Qatar two weeks ago.

Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira crashed early in the race, while Álex Rins fell later when he was near the front. Veteran Valentino Rossi also crashed to add to his struggles at the start of the season, while Johann Zarco — the championship leader coming into the Portuguese GP — went down with six laps to go while fighting at the top.

Zarco had finished second in the first two races of the season, both in Qatar. Maverick Viñales won the season-opener.

It was the third straight win for Yamaha this season.

