Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart

Shockwaves from temblors felt across Taiwan, no injuries reported so far

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/18 22:29
Map showing shockwaves felt during magnitude 6.2 earthquake.

Map showing shockwaves felt during magnitude 6.2 earthquake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — East Taiwan was struck by magnitude 6.2 and 5.8 earthquakes three minutes apart on Sunday evening (April 18), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The first earthquake, a magnitude 5.8, struck at 10:11 p.m. and was 19.2 kilometers southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a shallow focal depth of 15 kilometers. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 5 in Hualien County, a 4 in Nantou County, Yilan County, and Changhua County, and a 3 in Taichung County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Miaoli County, and New Taipei City, An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Taoyuan County, Hsinchu County, Kaohsiung City, Hsinchu City, Chiayi City, Taipei City, Tainan City, and Pingtung County, while a lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Keelung City and Penghu County.

CWB map of magnitude 5.8 quake.

The second earthquake, measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale, struck a mere three minutes later at 10:14. The epicenter of the second temblor was 20.2 kilometers southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a shallow depth of 13.9 kilometers.

The quake’s intensity registered a 6 in Hualien County, a 4 in Nantou County, Taichung City, Yilan County, Taitung County, Yunlin County, Changhua County, Chiayi County, and Miaoli County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, New Taipei City, Hsinchu City, Chiayi City, Taipei City, Kaohsiung City, and Tainan City, while an intensity level of 2 was felt in Keelung City, Pingtung County, and Penghu County.

CWB map of magnitude 6.2 quake.

Many Taiwan residents reported receiving an emergency text message on their phones from the CWB warning them an earthquake had occurred at 10:11 p.m. and to "beware of probable shaking." No injuries from either quake had been reported at the time of publication.

Emergency message many Taiwan residents received at 10:11 p.m. (Taiwan News screenshot)
Updated : 2021-04-19 05:49 GMT+08:00

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
