By Associated Press
2021/04/18 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 18, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;80;Partly sunny, nice;90;80;WSW;9;76%;69%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;92;74;Plenty of sunshine;92;73;WNW;6;38%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, warm;90;64;High clouds and warm;91;68;ESE;7;27%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;58;45;Increasing clouds;63;52;E;7;52%;2%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, milder;59;40;Partly sunny;59;42;NE;8;74%;39%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;51;36;Partly sunny;55;39;SSE;6;50%;11%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;85;62;Mostly sunny;84;60;SSW;11;24%;7%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;68;17;Breezy and colder;34;19;NE;18;48%;1%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;86;65;Mostly sunny;88;67;ESE;4;57%;5%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny intervals;67;53;A few showers;69;54;W;8;53%;59%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;63;55;A passing shower;67;59;N;6;62%;66%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;96;69;Very hot;101;72;NW;14;18%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;93;73;A stray thunderstorm;91;73;SSW;6;71%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;92;69;Mostly cloudy;89;69;SW;6;53%;30%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;95;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;SSW;6;71%;70%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;49;Periods of sunshine;62;51;NE;11;67%;23%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny, nice and warm;77;50;Partly sunny, warm;81;59;WSW;6;22%;2%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A little rain, cold;46;36;A shower or two;52;40;W;3;80%;80%;2

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;56;42;A few showers;62;43;NNE;6;73%;71%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;68;51;Mostly cloudy;73;48;ESE;6;58%;41%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;80;63;A thunderstorm;78;62;W;4;75%;72%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;52;44;A shower or two;51;42;NW;5;81%;69%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;57;40;Brief showers;56;41;W;4;78%;80%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy;51;40;Cool with rain;53;42;NNW;5;75%;89%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;53;37;A shower or two;52;36;N;5;81%;66%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;79;64;Sunny and nice;78;64;NE;9;66%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A heavy thunderstorm;82;62;A t-storm or two;84;66;ESE;5;53%;89%;3

Busan, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;65;44;Sunny and nice;72;48;W;9;42%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very hot;104;77;Very hot;104;67;NNW;11;9%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Warmer with sunshine;91;64;Cooler with some sun;69;58;SE;20;61%;5%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, pleasant;86;67;Some sun, pleasant;84;67;SE;5;49%;4%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;97;81;Partly sunny;96;81;S;6;62%;2%;13

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;60;46;Cooler, p.m. showers;54;37;NW;15;52%;89%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief a.m. showers;90;78;A shower or two;89;79;SW;7;73%;79%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun;60;38;Partly sunny;60;38;E;7;60%;2%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;76;68;Sunshine, pleasant;78;68;N;12;72%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sunshine;68;48;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;S;6;39%;4%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;78;74;Rain and drizzle;83;73;SSW;13;74%;90%;2

Delhi, India;Sunny;95;72;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;74;NNW;7;26%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Sunshine and warmer;55;34;A bit of p.m. snow;44;18;NNE;14;67%;93%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;93;78;Hotter with hazy sun;103;78;SSW;10;39%;2%;11

Dili, East Timor;High clouds;93;72;High clouds;88;72;SSE;4;63%;13%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;52;41;Cloudy;54;42;WSW;10;71%;44%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with clearing;64;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;53;NNE;8;32%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;68;60;Partly sunny;68;58;WSW;8;70%;4%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. shower;76;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;SE;7;91%;57%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Warmer with some sun;74;50;Thickening clouds;76;53;ENE;5;43%;21%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;90;74;A thunderstorm;89;75;SSE;10;61%;55%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;Mostly sunny;51;35;ENE;11;62%;7%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers this morning;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;SSW;5;71%;88%;11

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;86;69;Not as warm;76;70;E;12;55%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;84;68;Mostly sunny;85;69;WNW;4;53%;16%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;100;75;Hazy sunshine;95;76;SE;5;33%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warmer;79;60;Mostly cloudy;84;62;N;10;37%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of clouds;63;47;Brief p.m. showers;62;51;SSW;8;88%;90%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;90;78;Spotty showers;89;78;NE;6;75%;81%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with hazy sun;97;81;Sunshine and hot;97;83;W;8;37%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warmer;74;51;Sunshine and nice;76;52;E;5;36%;2%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;71;43;Mainly cloudy;73;48;NNE;6;23%;3%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;79;Warm, turning breezy;96;80;W;13;46%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;79;53;Hazy sunshine;80;54;SW;6;51%;1%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;102;81;Sunny and very warm;105;84;NNE;6;17%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;54;38;A shower or two;57;42;NE;7;59%;72%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;89;78;Very windy;87;79;E;25;60%;2%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;92;74;A couple of t-storms;89;73;S;5;71%;71%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;96;81;Hazy sun and warm;101;82;SSW;7;41%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. shower or two;92;75;A t-storm around;91;75;NNW;4;74%;64%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Very windy;63;34;Sunshine and mild;60;36;ENE;6;39%;11%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Mainly cloudy;84;79;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SSW;7;71%;72%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;70;64;Sunny and beautiful;71;63;SSE;8;75%;42%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;73;53;Clouds breaking;70;56;NW;7;63%;10%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;55;39;Clouds and sunshine;60;42;SE;4;57%;12%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;89;63;Sunny and very warm;88;59;S;7;28%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;6;75%;56%;5

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;An afternoon shower;64;47;N;5;49%;55%;4

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;90;84;Partly sunny;90;83;WSW;6;59%;37%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;84;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;75;ENE;3;88%;78%;4

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;91;79;High clouds;94;81;SE;7;50%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;65;54;Increasing clouds;69;57;N;9;55%;9%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine and nice;81;53;Partly sunny;80;53;SW;7;12%;0%;13

Miami, United States;A morning shower;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;SW;11;66%;71%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;62;38;Partly sunny, cooler;55;40;ENE;9;60%;44%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;92;80;Mostly sunny;91;79;SE;8;64%;55%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;77;60;Nice with sunshine;77;62;ENE;9;61%;2%;4

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;54;42;Clouds and sun;60;42;S;3;55%;55%;6

Moscow, Russia;Thickening clouds;58;44;Cloudy;54;42;ENE;11;47%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;93;83;Plenty of sunshine;91;82;W;8;67%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;79;60;Rain and drizzle;79;61;ENE;10;65%;82%;10

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;64;49;An afternoon shower;64;49;SW;7;44%;43%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clearing and hot;96;66;High clouds and hot;93;63;S;10;29%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon shower;44;20;Winds subsiding;28;17;NW;17;56%;73%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;55;45;Sunny and warmer;64;49;SSW;8;50%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and mild;61;37;Partly sunny, mild;62;38;SSE;5;49%;4%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;58;40;Clouds and sun, nice;62;38;SSW;9;51%;76%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;77;Showers around;85;77;E;11;84%;100%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;86;77;A thunderstorm;87;77;NNE;7;77%;63%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;86;74;A shower or two;85;73;ENE;8;72%;79%;8

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;57;40;A shower in places;61;44;NNE;5;60%;64%;5

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;82;57;Not as warm;71;58;SSE;11;64%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy a.m. t-storms;94;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;SW;6;73%;69%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;NE;8;79%;66%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;95;71;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;E;6;37%;2%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;52;40;A shower or two;55;42;W;7;69%;68%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;66;35;Sunshine, pleasant;71;41;S;9;44%;1%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;52;Afternoon showers;65;51;W;7;72%;100%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sun, some clouds;72;51;Sunshine and nice;72;52;S;6;71%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;80;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;72;NE;6;81%;73%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brisk and chilly;40;30;Rain and snow shower;38;32;W;15;65%;58%;3

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun, mild;62;41;Sun and some clouds;58;41;ENE;8;48%;16%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;71;A thunderstorm;81;71;W;10;72%;72%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warmer;92;70;Sunny and very warm;98;72;N;11;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Showery;58;41;A shower or two;60;39;NW;7;71%;66%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;60;38;Abundant sunshine;52;36;NE;8;51%;1%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and warmer;69;53;Partly sunny;65;52;W;11;57%;6%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Humid with a t-storm;78;66;A shower and t-storm;78;65;ESE;7;80%;84%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;89;75;Breezy in the p.m.;88;75;ESE;13;62%;4%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;77;63;A shower and t-storm;78;64;S;6;87%;72%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;78;55;Partly sunny;74;56;ENE;8;21%;2%;10

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;76;45;Sunshine and nice;73;45;SW;4;49%;9%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;Mostly sunny, nice;87;72;E;9;68%;27%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Turning cloudy;73;51;Partly sunny;69;48;NNW;7;63%;30%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;79;50;Partly sunny, warm;71;45;NNE;6;47%;9%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;60;42;Mostly sunny;65;43;SW;7;51%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Considerable clouds;68;54;Plenty of sunshine;70;55;WNW;9;44%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty p.m. showers;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;NW;6;71%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;53;43;A little rain;49;41;NNW;6;81%;86%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;87;78;Nice with sunshine;86;77;ENE;14;61%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sunshine;54;36;Mostly sunny;56;34;E;8;49%;1%;4

Sydney, Australia;More sun than clouds;70;54;Sunny and nice;74;52;W;8;60%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;75;66;Partly sunny, breezy;79;69;E;15;52%;13%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny;54;37;Mostly sunny;51;36;ENE;8;63%;8%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;75;55;Clouds and sun;79;58;ESE;6;28%;2%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;73;54;Partly sunny;75;56;N;8;53%;35%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;81;65;Mostly cloudy;83;65;NE;7;16%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and hot;93;70;High clouds and hot;95;69;ESE;6;32%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;63;46;A few showers;58;47;S;4;70%;91%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Windy and milder;70;50;Plenty of sun;67;51;S;8;38%;0%;9

Toronto, Canada;Sun and clouds;52;40;Clouding up, breezy;56;37;W;14;63%;73%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;64;55;Partly sunny, cool;65;53;SE;6;61%;25%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;59;49;A shower in places;65;49;WSW;12;51%;42%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brilliant sunshine;54;26;A shower in the p.m.;58;32;SE;9;37%;55%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, mild;69;48;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;N;4;36%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;50;43;A shower or two;50;44;W;7;74%;85%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A morning t-storm;82;72;Very warm;92;74;SE;5;61%;65%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, mild;66;37;Partly sunny;60;39;ENE;9;56%;29%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;57;43;Variable cloudiness;61;43;E;10;55%;28%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;61;59;Breezy;66;60;NNW;19;68%;6%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A t-storm around;94;77;WSW;6;63%;46%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy;76;49;Thickening clouds;73;55;ENE;5;41%;13%;6

Updated : 2021-04-19 05:48 GMT+08:00

