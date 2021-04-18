Taiwanese man flees cops, rams car into convenience store

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was arrested in Hsinchu County on Saturday night (April 17) after ramming his car into a convenience store while evading police, CNA reported.

The city’s Hengshan Precinct said the Qionglin station chief and two other officers noticed a car being parked in a reportedly suspicious manner in Qionglin Saturday evening. When an officer approached to investigate, the driver stepped on the gas and sped off.

As the car took off so fast, the driver could only be followed at a delay. Eventually, officers found the vehicle crashed into a convenience store, with the shop glass broken and the shelves damaged. No one was injured in the accident.

According to police, the driver, surnamed Lai (賴), 41, had drugs and paraphernalia in his car. The case was referred to prosecutors for charges related to the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act, endangering public safety, and property damage.