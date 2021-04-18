Brumbies, Force win weekend Super Rugby Australia matches

SYDNEY (AP) — The ACT Brumbies beat the Melbourne Rebels 26-20 and the Western Force edged New South Wales 31-30 in weekend Super Rugby Australia matches.

The Brumbies led the Rebels 19-7 at halftime. The bonus point earned by the Rebels kept the Melbourne side in the hunt for a playoff spot ahead of next week's matches.

On Saturday in Perth, the Western Force also kept their playoff hopes alive when Argentinian flyhalf Domingo Miotti kicked a penalty after the final siren to lift his side to its one-point victory over the Waratahs.

The Waratahs were on track for their first win of the season after flyhalf Ben Donaldson kicked his sixth goal of the night to give the visitors a 30-21 lead. But Jordan Olowofela scored a try in the 72nd minute and a clutch Miotti conversion from the sideline reduced the margin to two points.

The Waratahs lost a lineout with just seconds remaining to give the Force one final chance of victory. The Force unleashed phase after phase after the final siren in a bid to find the winning points, and they got their chance when the Waratahs were penalized for offside.

Miotti stepped up and calmly slotted the 21-meter penalty from straight in front of the posts.

The first-place Queensland Reds had a weekend bye.

