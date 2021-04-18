Alexa
Tourism industry recommends water activities at Penghu as firework festival draws near

Recommendations include visit to uninhabited island, diving, SUP, parasailing, and wide board-style water skiing

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/18 15:24
(Klook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the 2021 Penghu International Fireworks Festival is set to open on April 22, online travel agency Klook is recommending five water activities to those who visit Penghu, an archipelago located in the Taiwan Strait.

Klook said there is a proliferation of beautiful photos of turquoise seas and cerulean skies every summer, and many will likely come from visitors to the uninhabited islands off the east coast of Penghu, CNA reported.

Tours will be guided to the famous Pengpeng Beach (澎澎灘), famous for its white sand and transparent water. Visitors to the island, hailed as Taiwan’s Maldives, will be able to take glass-bottom canoes to see coral reefs with tropical fish.

For people who like to explore further, Klook suggested they dive into the sea to reach the underwater mailbox, a peculiar attraction that debuted in 2017.

Klook also recommended standup paddleboarding (SUP) around Xiaomen Islet, with guides to point out the spectacular basalt columns and other features in the area during sunrise or sunset.

For people who like a little more excitement, the online travel agency suggested parasailing to take in Penghu’s coastline from above.

Klook also recommended wide board-style water skiing, a new variation on the sport that is safer and easier to learn.
Klook
Taiwan Strait
Penghu
Pengpeng Beach
standup paddleboarding
parasailing
underwater mailbox

Updated : 2021-04-18 20:58 GMT+08:00

